

News at a Glance



Obasanjo carpets Buhari, says Nigeria may fall into pieces Scan News Nigeria - ￼ Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership of Nigeria. Obasanjo condemned the current state of affairs in his speech on Saturday at the Frederick Fasehun 1st Memorial Lecture. Fasehun was a Yoruba ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



