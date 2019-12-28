Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obasanjo knocks Ambode for abandoning Lagos rail project
The Guardian  - Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised former Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode for abandoning the Lagos light rail project while he was the governor of the state between 2015 and 2019.

