Obaseki Celebrates Okowa At 61, Lauds Commitment To Devt Of Delta Leadership - LEADERSHIP : The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated his Delta State counterpart, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on his 61st birthday, lauding his commitment to the development of Delta State. Obaseki said: “I celebrate my dear brother and ...



