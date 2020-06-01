

News at a Glance



Obaseki Should Prepare For Direct Primaries Or Quickly Decamp To PDP – Ize-iyamu My Celebrity & I - Prince John Mayaki, Director of Communication and Media, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, on Sunday admonished Governor Godwin Obaseki to prepare for direct primaries or hasten his move to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



