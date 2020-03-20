

News at a Glance



Obaseki Swears In Aguele As Esan South East LGA Chair, As Court Sacks Ex-Helmsman Yes International! Magazine - The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in Peter Aguele as the new Chairman of Esan South East Local Government, following the judgment of the Edo State High Court declaring him the rightful winner of the chairmanship primaries in the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



