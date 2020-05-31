

News at a Glance



Obaseki Vs Ize-Iyamu: The Die Is Cast Leadership - Emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the consensus governorship aspirant for the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set the stage for an epic showdown with incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki for the party’s ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



