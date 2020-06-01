Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki heads to Aso Rock as 7 APC govs hold ‘peace meeting’ with Oshiomhole
Nigerian Eye  - Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.The meeting held while seven other governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with Adams ...

6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 New Autopsy Shows George Floyd Died Of Asphyxia From Sustained Pressure - The Herald, 1 hour ago
2 Ekiti Assembly sends reviewed N91bn Appropriation Bill to Finance C’ttee - NNN, 1 hour ago
3 Deputy gov’s NYSC certificate altered — DSS tells tribunal - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Osun State to meet Religious leaders over FG Guidelines (Read More) - Legit 9ja, 2 hours ago
5 Court Bars Edo Govt from Arresting, Prosecuting Oshiomhole over Alleged Corruption - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
6 Court Stops Obaseki From Prosecuting Oshiomhole For Procurement Fraud - The Herald, 2 hours ago
7 Kim K And Kanye West ‘Threaten Former Bodyguard, Steve Stanulis With $10million Lawsuit’ – For Breaking Confidentiality Agreement After Discussing Kanye’s ‘Ridiculous Rules’ - Reporters Wall, 2 hours ago
8 APC NWC approves direct primaries for Edo election - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
9 Reno Omokri remembers preacher killed in Abuja, calls on Nigerians to also fight for Justice for slain Christians - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 APC NWC Approves Direct Primaries for Edo Election - The Herald, 2 hours ago
