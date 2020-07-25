Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo as hoodlums clash over billboards
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo as hoodlums clash over billboards Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki officially kickstarted his campaign for a second term in office on Saturday at the lawn tennis court of the refurbished Ogbe Stadium, ...

3 hours ago
Pictures: Hoodlums unleash mayhem as Obaseki kicks off campaign ahead Edo guber poll Blueprint:
Bloody clash erupted between supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that All Progressives Congress (APC) on a day incumbent governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki officially opened campaign ahead of his re-election bid.


1 Three dead as rain wreaks havoc in Abuja - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 PDP will retain Edo – Gov Diri - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Labour mobilises mass protests over NDDC, others - The Nation, 3 hours ago
4 WASSCE: Lagos to reopen schools August 3, releases guidelines Monday - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo as hoodlums clash over billboards - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
6 Katsina begin mass vaccination campaign against measles - The Nation, 4 hours ago
7 10 Students Injured In Ondo As Group Supporting Governor Akeredolu's Re-election Attacks Undergraduates In Campuses - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
8 Abia PDP berates lawmaker, Uko Nkole, threatens to recall him - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
9 Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others congratulate Oniru at 50 - The Nation, 5 hours ago
10 VIDEO: SoftSaint – My Lover (The Genesis) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
