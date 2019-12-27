Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Obaseki to Oshiomhole: Apologise or Remain Suspended
This Day  - Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from the party still stands until he apologises to the APC. The ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 2019: PDP’s missed opportunity - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Daily Times Newspaper, Saturday, December 28, 2019 - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
3 Inuwa Yahaya Signs N130.83 Billion 2020 Budget - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
4 10 years after Maryam: I want to re-marry, says IBB - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari decries terror as ISWAP beheads 11 on Xmas Day - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria faces impending bankruptcy over mounting debts – Obasanjo - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari, Abdulsalam Abubakar move to resolve Ganduje, Sanusi’s rift - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Woman Allegedly Defaces Brother’s Maid With Hot Iron - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Dasuki Spent 4 years in Detention, Emefiele Who Released Money Walks Free – Lamido - The Herald, 3 hours ago
10 Publish names of ghost workers now, Labour tasks Kogi Govt - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info