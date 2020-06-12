Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki will be reelected as Edo governor – APC chairman
Nigerian Eye  - Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, has called for calm following the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the Primary Screening Committee.He declared that Obaseki has “performed well and will be ...

3 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Doctor narrates how he and his friend were charmed by girls during NYSC - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
2 Popular Islamic Cleric Sheikh Kamaldeen Dies as Buhari Mourns - NPO Reports, 1 hour ago
3 Ex-House member Nwulu returns to PDP - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Makinwa suggests black concept to curb racism - Brila, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria: Gun Shots Fired Inside Presidential Villa As Aisha Buhari, Kids Confront President’s Personal Assistant - Reports Afrique, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Oyo NLC inaugurates 12-man committee to prevent salary cut, others - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
7 Aisha: ‘You have lost control’ – Fani-Kayode tells Buhari over reported gunshots in Aso Rock - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari commiserates with Amaechi over brother’s death - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 How gunshots in Aso Rock escalated heated argument between Aisha Buhari and President's aide - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 “Avoid prosperity Churches”, John Boyega advises Christians - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
