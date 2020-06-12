

News at a Glance



Obaseki will be reelected as Edo governor – APC chairman Nigerian Eye - Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, has called for calm following the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the Primary Screening Committee.He declared that Obaseki has “performed well and will be ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



