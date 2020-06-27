

News at a Glance



Obaseki’s SSA resigns over defection to PDP [FULL LETTER] Politics Nigeria - Salisu Ekpe Young, a senior special assistant to Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has resigned from his position following his principal’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Ekpe young was Obaseki’s SSA on entertainment.



News Credibility Score: 21%



