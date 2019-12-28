Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki’s reforms: CBN’s N69bn investment in Edo oil palm sector excites farmers
News photo Vanguard News  - With the commitment of about N69 billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), smallholder farmers in the state have applauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for creating the right ...

6 hours ago
1 Wike Having Oil Wars With Every State Around Him: Dickson - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 ‘Angry’ tortoise sets house ablaze, gets rescued - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 Algerian president appoints new PM ahead of forming cabinet - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
4 Your ‘fall and die’ approach not biblical – Anglican Bishop blasts MFM General overseer, Olukoya - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
5 Actress Chizzy Alichi Shares Pictures From Her Bridal Shower - News Dey, 2 hours ago
6 Being A Mrs Or Having Children Is Not An Accomplishment – Singer Lami Phillips - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Robbers trapped in First Bank Abuja as soldiers, police arrive - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
8 Amazon’s Ring cameras are vulnerable to hackers – lawsuit - Today, 2 hours ago
9 Algerian president appoints new PM ahead of forming new cabinet - NNN, 2 hours ago
10 How Security Agents Trapped Armed Robbers In Abuja Bank - Concise News, 2 hours ago
