

News at a Glance



Obey’s founding band member, Mutiu Kekere dies at 75 Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Obey’s founding band member, Mutiu Kekere dies at 75 Music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi has bemoaned the loss of one of the founding members of International Brothers band, Alhaji Mutiu Jimoh, popularly known as Mutiu Kekere.



News Credibility Score: 95%



