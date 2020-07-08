Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obi Czer calls out RMD, says he is killing Nollywood and prevented young actors from getting good pay
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Actor Obi Czer has called out veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo popularly known as RMD as he accused him of killing the Nigerian movie industry known as Nollywood. Obi Czer, ...

11 hours ago
