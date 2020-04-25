Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Obiano ends lockdown in Anambra, reopens churches, markets, others
Skytrend News  - Obiano ends lockdown in Anambra, reopens churches, markets, others The Anambra state government has relaxed the lockdown in the state, four weeks after it was declared as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians: Pick your corpses for burial, face masks now compulsory - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
2 Popular Clergy, Apostle Suleman Attacked … (See What He Did) - Benco News, 5 hours ago
3 640 people died in Kano in one week, not two days —Kano Govt - Ripples, 5 hours ago
4 How Abba Kyari nearly Became Obasanjo's VP In 1999 - Mamman Daura - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
5 Lockdown: Tinubu distributes food items to constituents - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
6 4 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ekiti state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 British death toll from COVID-19 surges past 20,000 mark - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
8 Abba Kyari: A question with answer hiding in plain sight - The News, 6 hours ago
9 No evidence suggests people with COVID-19 antibodies protected from secondary infection: WHO - NNN, 6 hours ago
10 Police confirm arrest of estate chairman who allegedly killed promising footballer on vigilante duty - Monte Oz Live, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info