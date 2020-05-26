Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Obinwanne Okeke to Plead Guilty for $11 Million US Fraud
Signal  - Obinwanne Okeke also known as Invictus Obi has indicated wish to plead guilty for the $11 million fraud he is..

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Ogun PDP: Your interest is money not reconciliation – Kashamu attacks Dayo - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Another Prominent Monarch In Kano Is Dead - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 Governor Nasir El-Rufai extends lockdown in Kaduna by two weeks - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
4 Nigerian govt officials under fire over rivalry, leak of memos - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 Explosive devices target Turkish military convoy in northern Syria - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 CAN holds virtual meeting on church reopening today - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
7 “She Has A Boyfriend” – Femi Otedola Tells Man Wooing His Daughter - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
8 Zlatan, Linda Ikeji Banter Words On Instagram Over His New Child (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Reps urge FG to setup N15b COVID-19 emergency fund for Nigerian students - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
10 “MC Galaxy Is A Scammer” – Single Mother Who Won N200k From MC Galaxy’s FreakyIG Live Show Calls him Out - Reporters Wall, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info