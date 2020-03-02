

News at a Glance



Obiora assumes duty as new CBN DG Vanguard News - Use your youthful energy for Nigeria- Emefiele charges Emma Ujah Dr Kingsley Isitua Obiora, yesterday, in Abuja, formally assumed office as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), replacing Dr Okwu Nnanna, who exited from the Bank on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



