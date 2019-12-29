Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ochor Foundation Empowers Over 30 Delta Youth ﻿
Authentic News Daily  - By; ONYEKACHUKWU MELUWA, Warri The Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor over the weekend has presented an Empowerment Materials to the people of Ukwuani Constituency He charged the Beneficiaries and the ...

6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Woman Found Guilty Of Lying That She Was Gang-raped - Tori News, 31 mins ago
2 El-Zakzaky’s Fate Not In El-Rufai’s Hands, Shiites Reply FG - Concise News, 34 mins ago
3 Texas Church Shooting: One Killed Before Gunman Was Shot Dead By Churchgoer - News Dey, 40 mins ago
4 Busola Dakolo, Otedola, Others Make This Day’s ‘Game Changers’ List - Concise News, 50 mins ago
5 Military armoured tank razed by fire in Damaturu - Today, 1 hour ago
6 Update: ‘My Mum & I Ate Her Heart To Get Rich': Photo Of The Murdered LASU Student - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
7 LASG Demolishes Hundreds Of Shanties And Shops In Lekki - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
8 More Photos: Pregnant LASU Student Killed & Eaten By Her Boyfriend & His Mum - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
9 Photos From President Buhari’s Meeting With Security Chiefs - Concise News, 2 hours ago
10 Kendall Jenner outshines Kylie, Selena Gomez, bags title of highest paid Instagram star - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
