

News at a Glance



Odion Ighalo makes history in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory at Chelsea Today - Ighalo’s participation for the Red Devils against Frank Lampard’s men means the 30-year-old is now the 200th player to make an appearance for Man United in the Premier League and also the first Nigerian to do so, according to Opta Joe.



News Credibility Score: 41%



