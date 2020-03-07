Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Odion Ighalo sends Manchester United fans message ahead of City cracker
News photo Today  - Odion Ighalo believes Manchester United fans can play a pivotal role in their derby fixture against Man City this weekend.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Odion Ighalo scores twice as Manchester United march into FA Cup Q/Finals Nigerian Eye:
Odion Ighalo ruined Wayne Rooney’s hopes of leading Derby to an FA Cup upset against Manchester United as the Nigeria striker’s double sealed a 3-0 win in the fifth round on Thursday.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were always in control at Pride Park and ...
Savid News:
Harry Maguire is a doubt for Sunday’s Manchester derby after missing Manchester United’s FA Cup tie at Derby with a slight ankle injury.
Legit 9ja:
Manchester united and Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was on an excellent mode last night, when he banged 2 goals to help Man United beat Derby 3 – 0 in the FA Cup United took a big risk of signing the striker and they are getting the reward.


   More Picks
1 African Finance Ministers, Central Bank Govs To Parley At Agric Confab in Abuja - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian singer Ejiro Emokiniovo of Veentage band is dead!!! - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos-Ibadan rail: Coronavirus outbreak, cause of delay — NRC boss - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Yul Edochie shares throwback picture as he celebrates his father,Pete Edochie on his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Anyone talking about power not shifting to the south in 2023 does not wish Nigeria well — Obaze - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Police arrest suspected killer of Reverend Father in Imo, after three years - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 ‘APC may lose elections in Edo, Ondo if Oshiomhole remains chairman’ - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 FG, State Govts to Coordinate Power Sector Reforms – el-Rufai - Authentic News Daily, 2 hours ago
9 Pastor Adeboye predicted my victory at Supreme Court ' Governor Duoye Diri testifies at Redemption camp - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 N30,000 minimum wage: Labour reveals when strike will commence - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info