Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Odion Ighalo’s failure at Manchester United could lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking – Controversial pundit, Paul Merson says
Luci Post  - Controversial football pundit and Arsenal hero, Paul Merson, who doubts whether Odion Ighalo has the ability to shine at Old Trafford, fears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked by Manchester United if the Nigerian...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 WWE news: WWE fans have had their say on who is the greatest superstar in history – GIVEMESPORT - Fuze, 4 hours ago
2 FG Warns against Use of Windows 7 Powered Devices - This Day, 4 hours ago
3 TIME FOR FACTS, SCIENCE AND SOLIDARITY - This Day, 4 hours ago
4 Kuduru Forest: Police arrest 3 more Ansaru terrorists - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
5 Northern Elders Forum Is A Paper Tiger, Lacks Credible Membership – Femi Adesina - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
6 5 Nigerian Pastors Who Allegedly Raped Their Church Members; No. 4 Raped His Own Daughter - 9ja News Arena, 5 hours ago
7 Uzodinma ‘fraudulently misled’ you, Ihedioha tells Supreme Court - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
8 Ne-Yo Reportedly Splits From Wife Crystal Smith After 4-Years Of Marriage - 9ja News Arena, 5 hours ago
9 Rivers Govt to sell abandoned Stock Exchange building - The News, 5 hours ago
10 Rema Flaunts His 6 Packs In Miami After Death Rumour - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info