Odion Ighalo's permanent move to Manchester United now in doubt as Shanghai Shenhua expect him back in July Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo's permanent move to Manchester United is now in doubt with his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua expecting him back in time for the start of the new Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to begin in July. Manchester ...



