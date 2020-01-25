

News at a Glance



Of Tinubu’s Stand On Amotekun and Ekweremadu’s Bill on State Police This Day - Last Wednesday’s nominal support of Operation Amotekun, the Western Nigeria Security Network by a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, might have reinforced the need for the National Assembly to reintroduce the Bill on multi-level policing.



News Credibility Score: 95%



