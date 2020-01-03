

News at a Glance



Ogun 2020 Budget: Our ‘Brother’ Wants To Share N200bn -Akinlade The Tide - Governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade has accused Gov Dapo Abiodun of plans to squander a sum of N200b on ‘mere welfarism’.



News Credibility Score: 1%



