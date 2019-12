News at a Glance



Ogun Assembly passes 2020 Appropriation Bill, increases Capital Votes with #2 billion Vanguard News - By James Ogunnaike Barely twenty-four days after the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun presented the 2020 budget proposal of N449.97bn to the State House of Assembly, the Assembly on Friday passed the Appropriation Bill into law.



