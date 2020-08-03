Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ogun: Gov Abiodun makes u-turn, stops payment of N25,000 COVID-19 test fee
News photo Daily Post  - The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun appears to have bowed to pressure as he stopped the payment of N25,000 by students of private boarding schools for COVID-19 and malaria tests.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


