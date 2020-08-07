Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ogun Police to cult groups: shelve planned meeting
News photo The Nation  - By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command on Friday warned an unnamed strange cult groups to shelve their planned meeting Saturday, August 8, in parts of the state, as the security agencies were poised to counter them with full force.

Cultists planning bloodshed in Ogun on Saturday – Police raise alarm Daily Post:
The police have said members of various cult groups are planning to cause havoc in Ogun State on Saturday, August 8. The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Friday. Oyeyemi said the police had ...


