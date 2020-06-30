Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ogun Robbers, their herbalist arrested in Oyo, Osun
News photo People n Politics  - Two fleeing members of a robbery syndicate and their herbalist have been arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ogun State Police Command. The suspects reportedly fled their hideout three weeks ago when the SARS operatives stormed the Adesan

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Two fleeing robbers and their herbalist arrested in Oyo and Osun Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two members of a robbery gang have been arrested while fleeing and their herbalist was also arrested.
SARS Officials Arrests 2 Suspected Armed Robber And Their Herbalist In Ogun State Naija Loaded:
The Ogun State Police command has confirmed the arrest of three members of an armed robbery syndicate. Police said the suspect were those who had earlier escaped arrest when operatives...
SARS arrests two fleeing robbers and their herbalist in Ogun Top Naija:
Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives attached to the Ogun State Command have arrested two fleeing members of an armed robbery syndicate and their herbalist.
Two robbers and their herbalist arrested by SARS Nesco Media:
Two members of a robbery syndicate and their herbalist have been be arrested by operatives of the special anti robbery squad (SARS). The suspects fled their hideout three weeks ago, when SARS operatives stormed the Adesan area of Mowe in the Obafemi ...


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info