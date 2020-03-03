Post News
Ogun assemblymen pass Amotekun bill
Today
- The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Shina Abubakar – Osogbo The “Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corp Establishment Bill 2020” scaled the third reading and passed by the State House of Assembly on Tuesday. Prior to the passage of the bill, the lawmakers dissolved into the ...
Daily Times:
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to establish the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill. The Assembly on Feb. 18 deliberated on the bill and committed it to the House Committee on Security Matters ...
The Guardian:
The federal lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr. Kola Balogun, has urged proponents of restructuring to engage those who are opposed to the concept
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online UPDATE: Lagos Assembly passes Amotekun bill The Lagos State House of Assembly has unanimously passed the bill on Amotekun, a security outfit of the South-West. The bill was passed after the speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, and his ...
Premium Times:
The Assembly on February 18 deliberated on the bill and committed it to the House Committee on Security Matters.
Ripples:
Lagos and Ondo States Houses of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bill on the South West security outfit, Amotekun. In Lagos, the bill was passed after the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues read the document for the third time.
The Herald:
The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday passed four amendment bills aimed at further improving the well being of the people as well as enhance
NNN:
The Osun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill 2020 after it was read for the third time.
Ripples Nigeria:
The Osun State House of Assembly said on Monday the state “Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corp Establishment Bill 2020″ would be passed on Tuesday. The Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, who disclosed this at the plenary, said the bill would ...
The Eagle Online:
The Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, had presented the report of the Committee on Security and Strategy during plenary in Abeokuta
The Nigeria Lawyer:
…As lawmakers dressed in warrior outfit Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020 codenamed Operation Amotekun. The lawmakers in their dressing had showed their readiness for the day’s business as ...
Inside Business Online:
Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020 codenamed Operation Amotekun. The lawmakers passed the bill wearing leopard-print outfits.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Oyo state house of assembly today passed the Amotekun bill into law in style by wearing leopard print outfit. The lawmakers were seen wearing leopard print attire,and arm bands as they passed the bill into law.
The Paradigm:
The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed the bill on Amotekun, a security outfit of the South West. The lawmakers agreed to the passage unanimously. The bill was passed after the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues read ...
News Break:
The Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020, also known as Operation Amotekun. Read Also: Ogun Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill The bill was passed on Tuesday at plenary after it scaled through a clause by ...
Naija News:
The Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020 codenamed Operation Amotekun. Naija News learnt that the lawmakers in their dressing had shown their readiness for the day’s business as majority of them wore ...
Talk Glitz:
The Ogun House State of Assembly has on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps. It was gathered that the Majority Leader, Mr. Yusuf Sherif, had presented the report of the Committee on ...
GQ Buzz:
Lawmakers in Oyo state have set an example for others to follow by wearing Amotekun outfit to pass the bill. Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020 codenamed Operation Amotekun. The lawmakers ...
Within Nigeria:
Lagos State House of Assembly at plenary on Tuesday passed the bill to create Amotekun Corps as a special unit of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps. It passed the bill after taking the third reading of the amendment to the Lagos State ...
Loveworld Plus TV:
The stage was set on Sunday night for the resumption of legislative works on the bill seeking to establish Amotekun Corps in the six Southwest states.
News Breakers:
Today the Oyo State lawmakers all dressed in the Amotekun attire. Also, they passed the Amotekun Bill into law. After passing the bill into the law, they started chanting and singing for joy.
Western Post News:
By OKUNADE ADEKUNLE Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have unanimously passed the bill on Amotekun Corps, a security outfit of the South West states. The southwest states are Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo and Ondo. The bill was passed after ...
Inside Oyo:
Oyo state House of Assembly of Tuesday made history with the passage of Western Nigeria Security Network – Amotekun bill.
Lawyard:
The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill into law for the establishment of the Amotekun corps and the Ogun State Security Network Agency. The report of the Committee on Security and Strategy was first presented by the Majority Leader, Mr.
