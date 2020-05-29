

News at a Glance



Ogun govt announces date for relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown Ripples - Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, announced plans to relax the eight-week COVID-19 lockdown in the state to allow normal businesses to operate from Monday to Friday. Abiodun told journalists in Abeokuta that the relaxation of the lockdown ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



