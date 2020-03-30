

News at a Glance



Ogun lockdown to commence Friday – Abiodun Nigerian Eye - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Monday, said the lockdown of the state has been shifted to Friday.Abiodun said the state government made a request to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to shift the lockdown which was ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



