Ogun new CP, Ajogun meets Gov Abiodun, talks tough
News photo Velox News  - Gov Dapo Abiodun has welcomed the new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edward Awolowo Ajogun. Ajogun is replacing Kenneth Ebrimson, who just retired from the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday. Receiving the new Police Commissioner in his office at ...

13 hours ago
Ogun new CP reads riot acts to criminals Vanguard News:
By James Ogunnaike ABEOKUTA – The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edward Ajogun on Thursday warned criminals to steer clear of the state or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.
Don’t Force Me To Apply Sticks In Place Of Carrots, New Ogun CP Warns Officers Leadership:
The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun on Thursday, warned men and officers of the command to refrain from any form of misconduct as well as other acts that would force him to apply damming disciplinary measure on them ...
The Point:
THE new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edward Ajogun, has warned officers of the State Police Command to refrain from any form of misconduct that will warrant stiff penalties against them.
Ogun: Abiodun approves 7 boards, commissions, appoints Sanusi, Osoba [Full list] Lasgidi Reporters:
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved appointments into key boards and commissions of seven statutory bodies. Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary, made the announcement in a statement on Thurdsday. He said the list was the first batch, ...


