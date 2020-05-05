

News at a Glance



Ogun refutes video of 25-year-old COVID-19 patient’s purported death Vanguard News - By James Ogunnaike ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State Government has distanced itself from the video of a 25-year old young man who purportedly died in an isolation centre, condemning the reckless act of filming a dying person.



News Credibility Score: 95%



