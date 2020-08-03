Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ogun state govt accused of demanding N25k to carry out COVID-19 test on students (Video)
News photo The Dabigal Blog  - The Ogun state government has been accused of demanding for N25,000 to carry out COVID-19 test on each student of private boarding schools. In a viral video which was sighted by LailasNews, parents can be seen protesting the fee.

Ogun cancels COVID-19 test for students after protest against charges Daily Times:
Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has cancelled the Covid-19 test requirement for resuming students in exiting classes.
Parents Accuse Ogun state government of Demanding N25k to carry out COVID-19 Test (video) Gistvile:
Earlier today, we reported that the ogun state government have mandated all orivate boarding schools students to undergo a corona virus test before admittance into schools.
Ogun govt backs down, gives free COVID-19 tests Online Nigeria:
<!– Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun –> Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun The Ogun state government has announced that the COVID-19 test for returning students which was earlier peggedat N25, 000 per student, is now free.
