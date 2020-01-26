Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ohanaeze, Umahi disagree with TI on corruption rating
The Guardian  - Transparency International (TI)’s rating of Nigeria as one of the most corrupt countries is not true, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi have argued.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


