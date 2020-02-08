Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ohanaeze in Imo aligns with Uzodinma
The Breaking Times  - As the legal battle for Imo State governorship seat continues at the Supreme Court, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State chapter, has come out to voice its thoughts. The group has pledged its support for the state’s new governor, Hope Uzodinma. The group ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 US: Jet goes missing in Atlanta - Authentic Nigeria, 3 hours ago
2 Ohanaeze Youth Council Warns Police To Stay Off The Burial Of Kanu’s Parents - Aledeh, 4 hours ago
3 How Donald Trump Visa Ban Will Affect Nigerian Entertainers & Students - GY Online NG, 4 hours ago
4 China coronavirus deaths reach 811 - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
5 Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals O.T. Genasis is her baby's father as they celebrate together at their baby shower (Photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 EFCC quizzes another ex-gov, sons over ‘N150b fraud’ - Abuja Press, 5 hours ago
7 KAYODE FAYEMI @ 55: A life dedicated to serve humanity - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 China finally accepts help in battle against coronavirus – 35,000 infected - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
9 Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Nollywood Actress Faithia Williams Is Engaged (Video) - GL Trends, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info