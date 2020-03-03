Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ohanaeze seeks identity of 156 passengers on index case flight
The Guardian  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council yesterday urged Federal Government and the Ministry of Health to disclose the true identities of 156 passengers on board the aircraft that brought in the index case to the county.

2 hours ago
2 Kaduna killings, one too many — ACF - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 CORONAVIRUS LATEST: NCDC boss, Ihekweazu sent into 14-day self-isolation - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 FA Cup: Chelsea dump European Champions Liverpool out - Brila, 3 hours ago
5 Aliko Dangote donates N200m to fight #Coronavirus in Nigeria - Savid News, 3 hours ago
6 I spend over $2m on charity monthly — Father Mbaka - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 More Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Army - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
8 EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Taps Highly Skilled Maritime Insider As Next Director-General Of NIMASA - The Will, 3 hours ago
9 Kidnappers to die by hanging in Katsina – Police - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
10 Chelsea 2 – 0 Liverpool (Watch Here) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
