Ohanaeze to Herdsmen: We won’t allow you to kill, rape Igbo again The Breaking Times - The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned that the Ndigbo will not fold their arms and allow Fulani herdsmen to continue to harass, rape and kill her people in their land.



