Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oil Revenue May Drop Further To 25% Of Budget
Economic Confidential  - Oil Revenue May Drop Further To 25% Of Budget With Nigeria’s revenue from oil and gas dropping by N425.52billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 to N940.91billion, according to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano Airports To Reopen Soon - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Another death looms in Aso Rock, CoS will run into crisis — Primate Ayodele - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
3 Cross River takes a swipe on FG over COVID-19, we should be your pride, not your shame - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 Borno govt discharges 135 COVID-19 patients - NNN, 5 hours ago
5 Denmark to allow tourists from Norway, Germany, Iceland from June 15 - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 FG Has No Power To Seize States' Funds - Ekweremadu - Tori News, 6 hours ago
7 I have returned to PDP in Ekiti to make it stronger, Segun Oni replies Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
8 Austrian Bundesliga leaders, LASK fined €75,000 and docked 12 points for not maintaining social distancing during training - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
9 South Africa to open up economy from June under eased lockdown regulations - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
10 Pastor To Die By Hanging, Court Orders - The Essence TV, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info