Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oil minister reiterates federal government’s commitment to completion of Waltersmith modular refinery
Today  - The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said the federal government would continue to support effort to ensure the take off of Waltersmith modular refinery by May 2020.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Why I prefer dating married men, I can be a fourth wife – Yoruba actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Makinde, Oyo APC draw battle line over N5.2bn allegedly squandered by Ajimobi in 3 weeks - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
3 Check Out MTV Base Top 20 Nigerian Artistes Of 2019 - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
4 UniAbuja expels 100 students, rusticates 11 others for examination malpractices - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Registrar: 19, 273 Teachers Failed Qualification Exam - This Day, 2 hours ago
6 Girl Finds Message From Prisoner In China Inside Supermarket Christmas Card: ‘PLEASE HELP US’ - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
7 Alliance for 2023 in Imo to begin after Supreme court judgement - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 23-year Old Rape Victim Sets Herself Ablaze - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua Secretly Flirted With Manchester City Ace Mahrez’s Wife In Club - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
10 APC hails Cosmas Iwu over Imo assembly lone seat - Today, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info