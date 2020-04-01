Post News
News at a Glance
Oil price slump: FG further slashes fuel price to N123.50 per litre
Vanguard News
- By Michael Eboh The Federal Government, Tuesday, further slashed the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, to N123.50 per litre, with effect from April 1, 2020, from N125 per litre.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
Tragedy in Lagos: Dangote truck crushes 6 to death -
PM News,
4 hours ago
2
FG announces new reduction in pump price of petrol -
PM News,
4 hours ago
3
US in trouble: 240,000 Americans may die from Coronavirus -
PM News,
5 hours ago
4
Oil price slump: FG further slashes fuel price to N123.50 per litre -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
5
Man arrested with guns concealed in bag of Garri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Kate Henshaw responds as she's accused of seizing of tips of waiter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
EDU: 7 Coronavirus Grammar Lessons You Should Know -
Naija Choice,
5 hours ago
8
Sierra Leone confirms its first coronavirus case -
Nigeria Newspaper,
5 hours ago
9
Army worries about operational video on social media -
Daily Times,
5 hours ago
10
‘Viral Video Was Leaked By My Orderly’, Army Commander, Olusegun Adeniyi, Says After Removal By Buratai -
Reporters Wall,
6 hours ago
