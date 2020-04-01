

News at a Glance



Oil price slump: FG further slashes fuel price to N123.50 per litre Vanguard News - By Michael Eboh The Federal Government, Tuesday, further slashed the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, to N123.50 per litre, with effect from April 1, 2020, from N125 per litre.



News Credibility Score: 95%



