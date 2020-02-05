

News at a Glance



Okada, Marwa ban is irreversible, says Sanwo-Olu, inaugurates ferries 1st for Credible News - The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday commissioned 14 commercial ferries at the Badore Ferry Terminal, Ajah. The boats, according to a statement, can take up to 40 to 60 passengers at a trip; and will commute to Ikorodu, Ebute ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



