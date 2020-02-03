

News at a Glance



Okada ban: MC Oluomo warns commercial drivers against increase in transport fare as commuters groan Nigerian Eye - The Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC-Oluomo), has warned commercial drivers against indiscriminate increase in transport fare over the ban of motorcycles and ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



