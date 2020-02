News at a Glance



Okada ban: Sanwo-Olu orders release of 65 more buses on roads Vanguard News - By Olasunkanmi Akoni Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited, Lagbus, to deploy a fleet of 65 buses along major routes from Monday, (Today), February 3, 2020.



