

News at a Glance



OkadaBan: Riders, traders threaten NO SECOND TERM for Sanwo Olu Ladun Liadi Blog - Following the recent ban of Okada and tricycles on Lagos state’s highways, bridges and expressways as directed by the state’s Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a group of angry protesters has vowed not to vote for the governor if he bids for a second term ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



