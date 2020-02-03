

News at a Glance



#OkadaBan: Sporadic shootings as okada, tricycle riders, police clash in Ijora Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online [VIDEO] #OkadaBan: Sporadic shootings as okada, tricycle riders, police clash in Ijora BREAKING: Bonfire, sporadic shootings in Lagos as protesting okada riders, police clash pic.twitter.comGj1HATeNQo — Nigerian Tribune (@ ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



