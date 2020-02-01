Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Okada/Keke ban: LASTMA hails compliance
News photo Vanguard News  - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says the compliance of commercial motorcycle (Okada) and Tricycle (Keke) operators to the ban and restriction in the state is “pretty good”.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online ‘Don’t take bread out of our mouths,’ Okada, Keke operators beg Sanwo-Olu Some operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles ‘Keke’ NAPEP in Lagos said that the ban on their operations by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would ...
“Don’t take bread out of our mouths,’’ ‘Okada/Keke’ operators beg Sanwo-Olu NNN:
Some operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles `Keke’ NAPEP in Lagos said that the ban on their operations by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would deprive them of their daily bread.


   More Picks
1 LASTMA official hangs self on Lagos billboard, dies - Naija Ray, 51 mins ago
2 Edo APC chieftain’s Benin home allegedly bombed as party receives PDP defectors - Today, 1 hour ago
3 Ganiyu Adams says those opposed to Amotekun will be struck down by ancestral gods - Nigerian Watch, 1 hour ago
4 Container-laden truck falls in Lagos, kills woman - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Container-laden truck falls in Lagos, kills woman ― LASEMA - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Relationships: Mistakes that lead to breakups - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Subjected me to Traumatizing Interrogations ―Shehu Sani - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 She Promised To Show Me The Power Of A Woman – LASEMA Boss Says As He Drags Ex-Lover To Court Over N45m Property - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 Ex-minister Allawi says named as Iraq's new PM - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 LASTMA official commits suicide - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info