

News at a Glance



#Okadaban: Policemen and Keke Napep riders clash in Ijora, BRT buses attacked Linda Ikeji Blog - There are several reports of a clash between policemen and Keke Napep riders protesting against the recent ban on plying some major roads in Lagos State. Eyewitnesses claimed the policemen and the protesting Keke Napep riders clashed in Ijora area of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



