Okonjo-Iweala speaks, as Gates Foundation commits $1.6bn to covid-19 vaccine programme Ripples Nigeria - Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Chair of the Gavi Board, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-iweala, has commended a pledge of N1.6 billion by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help Gavi deliver lifesaving vaccines to the world’s poorest countries.



