Okonjo-Iweala's father laid to rest (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, joined other members of her family to lay their father, the late Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Chukwuka Okonjo, to rest today December 21st.



